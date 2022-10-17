    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homevideos Newsmarket Newscommodities News

    International coffee prices cooling off but it may not help your pocket

    videos | IST

    International coffee prices cooling off but it may not help your pocket

    Profile image
    By Manisha Gupta   IST (Published)
    Mini

    Coffee is getting expensive but not so in the international markets because it is trading at a one-year low there and much of this decline has come in in the month of October when coffee prices declined by nearly 6 percent.

    International coffee prices have dropped to a one-year low with October seeing a six percent correction but there is no respite for coffee lovers yet as retail prices are yet to come down.
    There are a couple of major reasons for the cool-off. The strengthening of the US dollar and improved rains in Brazil.
    Now, Indonesia, India and Columbia are expected to produce a good harvest of robusta seeds and this should ideally help in cooling off the prices. However, coffee consumption in India has only increased in recent times and thus there is more than enough demand for the increasing supply.
    Also Read: International Coffee Day 2022: A look at the most expensive coffees in the world
    India majorly produces robusta and prices have only increased in 2022 as shown in the chart below.
    Also Read: International Coffee Day: History and significance
    For more details, watch the accompanying video
    Also, catch all the live updates on markets with CNBC-TV18.com's blog
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
    Tags
    next story

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng