International coffee prices cooling off but it may not help your pocket

Coffee is getting expensive but not so in the international markets because it is trading at a one-year low there and much of this decline has come in in the month of October when coffee prices declined by nearly 6 percent.

International coffee prices have dropped to a one-year low with October seeing a six percent correction but there is no respite for coffee lovers yet as retail prices are yet to come down.

There are a couple of major reasons for the cool-off. The strengthening of the US dollar and improved rains in Brazil.

Now, Indonesia, India and Columbia are expected to produce a good harvest of robusta seeds and this should ideally help in cooling off the prices. However, coffee consumption in India has only increased in recent times and thus there is more than enough demand for the increasing supply.

India majorly produces robusta and prices have only increased in 2022 as shown in the chart below.

For more details, watch the accompanying video