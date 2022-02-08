Industrial metals firm; here's why

For the metal prices, there is buying that has been seen on every dip continuing. Especially as Chinese markets come back after the Lunar New Year holidays, the market has seen buying coming in. Most of the commodities have hit multi-year highs for the Chinese markets.

The decline in US dollar and the stronger US jobs data also seems to be doing the trick and then China has said that they are in process of outlining construction of infrastructure plan and that shows that the metal demand is expected to go higher from here.

