CNBC-TV18 learns that Indonesia’s ban on palm oil exports which comes into effect from the April 28 may exclude crude palm oil and refined palm oil, however an official confirmation from the Indonesian government is awaited.

India imports 45 percent of its palm oil from Indonesia, 45 percent from Malaysia and 10 percent from Thailand.

Indonesia’s export ban is focused on controlling its domestic inflation.

