India's sugar production rises 6% between October 1 and February 15: ISMA

India's sugar production increased by 6 percent between October 1 and February 15 period of the 2021-22 marketing year at 220.91 lakh tonnes on higher sugarcane production while exports jumped over three-fold till January at 31.5 lakh tonnes, according to industry body ISMA. Sugar marketing year runs from October to September.

The production stood at 209.11 lakh tonnes in the year-ago period, Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said in a statement on Thursday.

"As per reports from the trade, around 50 lakh tonnes of sugar export have been contracted for so far. Out of which, about 31.50 lakh tonnes of sugar have been physically exported from India up to January 31, 2022 in the current sugar year starting from October 1 2021 as compared to about 9.20 lakh tonnes exported last year during the corresponding period," the association said. Further, it is reported that over 8 lakh tonnes of sugar are in the pipeline to be exported this month.

To discuss the road ahead for sugar sector, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Abinash Verma, Director General of Indian Sugar Mills Association.

