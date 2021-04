VIDEOS

Updated : April 26, 2021 01:50:52 IST

Steel prices are nearly 12 percent up in April. Trading at nearly all-time highs, prices are up 26 percent for the year.

The World Steel Association suggested that the estimated global steel demand for 2021 could be up by 6.1 percent at around 1,875 million tonnes. China will comprise 3 percent of it at around 1,025 tonnes.

Indian demand is expected to be quite strong. The demand could be up by 19.8 percent as compared to last year at around 106 million tonnes.