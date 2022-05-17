Indian garment makers and exporters seek ban on cotton exports

A meeting has been called by the textile ministry, which will be from 5 pm to 7 pm this evening. There is no agenda for the meeting, but there is a huge demand from Indian garment makers and exporters to ban cotton exports.

It’s not yet even done with wheat and cotton prices are surging higher. It is trading at an all-time high in the Indian markets. The global markets, in the meanwhile, are trading at an 11-year high.

The price as well, for cotton, has continued to run up in order to ensure that the cotton prices do not run up much.

The ministry has already cut 5 percent customs duty and 5 percent tax on cotton imports and that has been waived off until the month of September, but even after this step that was taken in the month of April by the ministry, the cotton prices have not come off.

