Post all-time highs and multi-year highs, metal prices are seeing some consolidation. According to David Lennox of Fat Prophets the news flow coming out of Ukraine war is probably fully factored in.

However he said that there is significant demand for metals coming through on back of infrastructure spending in the real economy. And so he expects the rise in metal prices to continue in future.

