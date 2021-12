Imports are a big concern for the industry, said Prabir Bhattacharjee, Secretary-General of the Tea Association of India. For the two consecutive years, the tea production has been lower. The tea prices are expected to hold out in June 2022 but it all depends on the amount of crop quantity, he said.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.