Transforming trends in the Indian jewellery industry: Insights from industry experts

1 Min Read
The India International Jewellery Show (IIJS) stands as the world's second-largest event dedicated to the grand exhibition of jewellery on a monumental scale. Ashish Sand, co-founder of Savio Jewellery, provided insights into changing consumer preferences.
The India International Jewellery Show (IIJS) stands as the world's second-largest event dedicated to the grand exhibition of jewellery on a monumental scale. Speaking from the backdrop of the IIJS, Ashish Sand, co-founder of Savio Jewellery, provided insights into changing consumer preferences.
"The industry has changed," he noted, attributing this change to a discernible shift in consumer attitudes towards design. "People
Read Here | Industry experts share insights on India’s advancements in lab-grown diamonds technology
Nirav Bhansali, the Convenor of the Indian International Jewellery Show (IIJS) and representative of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) highlighted the evergreen appeal of gold.
He exclaimed, "Gold demand is shining." This sentiment resonates with the enduring allure of this precious metal. What's interesting, he noted, is the increasing interest from the younger generation in gold. "We are happy to see the younger generation liking gold," he said, reflecting how traditional elements continue to find resonance with modern sensibilities.
Watch the video for more.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Your guide to Pakistan Elections 2024 — From key caretaker PM contenders to challenges before next govt
Aug 8, 2023 IST6 Min Read
CNBC-TV18 Explains: How attractive are buybacks for shareholders?
Aug 8, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Zoomed Out | Direct listing abroad bypassing Indian bourses is putting the cart before the horse
Aug 8, 2023 IST5 Min Read
50th Anniversary of hip-hop | The resonating evolution of rap music and its culture in India
Aug 8, 2023 IST5 Min Read