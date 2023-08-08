Transforming trends in the Indian jewellery industry: Insights from industry experts

The India International Jewellery Show (IIJS) stands as the world's second-largest event dedicated to the grand exhibition of jewellery on a monumental scale. Ashish Sand, co-founder of Savio Jewellery, provided insights into changing consumer preferences.

"The industry has changed," he noted, attributing this change to a discernible shift in consumer attitudes towards design. "People

Nirav Bhansali, the Convenor of the Indian International Jewellery Show (IIJS) and representative of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) highlighted the evergreen appeal of gold.

He exclaimed, "Gold demand is shining." This sentiment resonates with the enduring allure of this precious metal. What's interesting, he noted, is the increasing interest from the younger generation in gold. "We are happy to see the younger generation liking gold," he said, reflecting how traditional elements continue to find resonance with modern sensibilities.

