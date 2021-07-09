HUID numbering at last point of sale of jewellery would ease pressure, says IBJA

VIDEOS

July 09, 2021

Following the easing of COVID-19 related restrictions, gold prices have come off their highs. August would mark the beginning of the festival and wedding season which augers well for the bullion. However, concerns related to hallmarking glitches remain, especially the Hallmarking Unique Identification (HUID), a six-digit number, which is now mandatory on jewellery pieces.

Surendra Mehta, Nationa Secretary of the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) discussed the issues in detail with CNBC-TV18. He said hallmarking was made mandatory from June 16 but it was decided that from July 1, every jewellery piece will have a unique identification code number, which is leading to confusion.

The industry is in favour of hallmarking but the HUID is creating hassle in terms of fixing up the number, Mehta said.

“There are technical glitches where the jewellery can be hallmarked but the UID number cannot be affixed on the jewellery for 3-4 days and there is a big rush at the hallmarking centres. They are not in a position to clear the backlog, there is overload,” the IBJA national secretary said.

According to him, the main issue is that mandatory hallmarking has been fixed at the first point of sale, had it been fixed at the last point of sale then the rush would not have occurred.

“The jewellery industry is saying that why not have a HUID number after jewellery piece is selected but the law says before the jewellery is stored in the showroom there must be a UID number. So, now the entire inventory of the jewellery industry needs to have a UID,” Mehta said. He added that if the HUID is being added for the benefit of the consumer then why cannot it be done at the last point of sale.