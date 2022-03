Russia and Ukraine have a big share of the global commodity supply chain. The current crisis is disrupting the supply of some essential commodities like sunflower oil, wheat, corn and barley which could lead to higher prices for a variety of food items.

One such item that is feeling the pinch is the biscuits.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Mangalam Maloo to know how the cookie is getting costlier.