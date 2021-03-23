How can investors make use of commodities trading opportunity? Experts decode

VIDEOS

Commodities

Updated : March 23, 2021 08:07 PM IST

Commodities have been on a tear since March 2020, with many having hit multi year highs in 2021 also. Global banks and institutions have endorsed raw materials as investment plays and predict that they have more room to climb.

Investment in commodities gives three benefits to an investor -- it hedges against inflation, diversifies one's portfolio and provides return potential independent of equities.

Since commodities are real assets, they tend to react to changing economic fundamentals in different ways than stocks and bonds, which are financial assets.

So how can the Indian investor make use of this opportunity? And are there enough instruments to help the average investor warm up to commodities in their portfolios? To discuss this, Manisha Gupta spoke to Aurobinda Gayan, fund manager at Tata AMC; Umang Papneja, CIO at IIFL Wealth Management and Vikram Dhawan of Nippon India Mutual Fund.