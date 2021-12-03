Hindustan Zinc to consider interim dividend on Dec 7

Hindustan Zinc is in focus as the company is set to consider interim dividend. There was a disclosure that the board will be meeting on December 7, and they are going to be considering paying out some dividends.

Now Hindustan Zinc shareholders will be looking by but not just that even the Vedanta shareholders will be waiting by because Vedanta will get some dividend which in turn will be further passed on to their shareholders.

