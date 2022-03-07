Higher crude prices may spur demand for ethanol blended fuel

With the surge in crude prices ethanol is in the spotlight. CNBC-TV18 has learnt that higher crude prices can spur ethanol blending in fuels. India is the world's third largest oil importer and dependent on foreign suppliers to meet more than 80 percent of its demand.

In FY21 oil marketing companies sold more than 3600 crore litres of ethanol blended fuel which saved forex of around Rs 9580 crore.

According to Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA), ethanol capacity is likely to increase from 722 crore litres to 1500 crore litres by 2025.

