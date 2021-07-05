  • SENSEX
Here’s why steel prices may see correction

Updated : July 05, 2021 10:44:36 IST

CNBC-TV18 highlighted the possibility that steel prices could see a correction.

On Thursday, July 1 evening, Edelweiss' note said that India’s export HRC prices have seen a correction of USD 70 per tonne.

A whole host of factors are playing out and one is the fact that Russia will be imposing export duty tax from August. So, in the run-up to then, a lot of supply will be seen coming out of Russia and also Chinese hot-rolled coil (HRC) prices have already seen a correction as well.

So, some kind of catch up is what India’s steel prices could do on the downside.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Nigel Dsouza for more details.
