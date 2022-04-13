Here's what's driving zinc prices higher

Zinc has outperformed the overall metal sector; commodities have made a comeback but zinc clearly standouts. In the overnight market, it saw 3 percent of gains and is trading at $4,450 per tonne on LME.

It has hit all-time highs of $4,896 per tonne in the month of March superseding the all-time highs of $ 4,580 that is made in 2004.

Zinc prices have been rising because of the supply concerns, lower inventories and strong demand. Inventories are down 22 percent in 2022 so far. LME registered warehouses have inventories that are lowest in the last two years.

