Here’s what aiding the uptick in metals

The underlying commodities have done quite well — all the base metal prices have snapped out of the kind of declines seen in the past six weeks. This week perhaps could be on the positive side because the last 24 hours have seen good gains in metals — between 1-2.50 percent rise in many nonferrous metals.

The underlying commodities have done quite well — all the base metal prices have snapped out of the kind of declines seen in the past six weeks. This week perhaps could be on the positive side because the last 24 hours have seen good gains in metals — between 1-2.50 percent rise in many nonferrous metals.

The US dollar index has come off its highs. It also is easing… clearly supporting these dollar-denominated commodities. The fact that the China COVID restrictions will ease from June 1 for many cities indicates that participation will be back.

Perhaps production, construction, transportation bounce back in some sense as well, and that would increase the metals’ demand.

Well, China has enough inventories. Outside China is where the concerns lie, and that is where the tightness in metals can be seen. Aluminium inventories are at 17-year lows; copper inventories have been on the weaker side as well. So there is tightness in the markets and as demand starts to pick up, markets do believe that there could be some support seen in metal prices, even if it is for the very near term.