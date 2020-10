VIDEOS

October 01, 2020

As an investor one needs to have all kinds of asset classes in their portfolio - be it for the short term and long term. Commodities are firmly back in vogue as the coronavirus pandemic has led investors to look for safe havens.

Tangible commodities and food have seen renewed interest. CNBC-TV18's Manisha Gupta analyses why you should have commodities as part of your portfolio and how you should trade in them.