Grain prices reach boiling point as Black Sea deal uncertainty pushes prices

The world's most commonly eaten staple wheat prices are at boiling point in the grains space as macro factors have begun to choke supply in the face of rising demand. Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea grain deal is the biggest of these macros changes.

The world's most commonly eaten staple wheat prices are at boiling point in the grains space as macro factors have begun to choke supply in the face of rising demand.

Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea grain deal is the biggest of these macros changes as a pathway for 9.5 million tonne of grain exported from July is no longer safe.

Following its invasion of Ukraine, Russia's navy imposed a blockade on Ukraine's Black Sea ports, trapping about 20 million tonne of grain. But in July, a deal between Ukraine and Russia was brokered by Turkey and the United Nations agreeing to resume grain exports to the Black Sea ports.

However, President Putin said the deal was being suspended citing a massive drone attack through a safety corridor in the Black Sea that allegedly Kyiv was responsible for. This move effectively risks wheat supply from the world's breadbasket which has inevitably sent prices soaring the world over.

Things are equally unstable back home in India where heat waves sent prices 30 percent higher with exports expecting a 3 to 5 percent rise to follow from here too.

So what lies in store for the grain space and can the government help soften prices? To discuss this, CNBC-TV18's Manisha Gupta spoke to Carlos Mera, senior commodity analyst at Rabobank; Sumit Gupta, CEO of Mcdonald Pelz Global Commodities and Ajay Goyal, director at Shivaji Flour Mills.

