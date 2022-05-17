Government eases wheat export rules for trucks stuck at ports

India's wheat export ban has left the global markets in a flux. The US agriculture secretary Tom Vilsack has expressed "deep concern" over the ban — calling it the wrong move at this time. Vilsack has said that the export ban has led to prices shooting up.

Back home, more than 7,000 trucks carrying wheat consignments were stranded across various ports in India. This has prompted the commerce ministry to ease the rules and allow consignments examined by customs on or before May 13 to go through.

Earlier, the government had stated that the ban was put in place to protect the interests of the consumers and was a dynamic issue, which meant that government was open to reconsidering the ban.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Santosh Kumar Sarangi, Director General of Foreign Trade, said government has taken a number of measure to decongest the situation at ports.

“We have taken a number of measures to decongest the situation at ports. We have allowed some relaxations where in if the wheat has been produced before the customs and registered with them before May 13, we have allowed them to be loaded onto the vessel. Apart from that, on the basis of the Egyptian government’s request we have allowed a partially loaded vessel to be fully loaded. We are also considering couple of more requests wherein the partial loading of vessels had started before May 13. So once all this is done, we expect substantial easing in Kandla port.”

