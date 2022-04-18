Gold trades at 5-year highs: Key factors at play

Gold is in focus because the last couple of weeks have been quite positive and it is trading at a 5-week high right now in the Asian markets.

It almost touched $2000 per ounce and the Indian market for gold continued to surge upside, Rs 53,000 per 10 gram is where it is trading right now.

Inflation hedged gold has been doing quite well and the markets are reading into various data and the recession fears in US and Europe also are on the higher side.

While the other central banks are talking about tightening monetary policy and even increasing interest rates, it is quite a different move that has been seen from China.

