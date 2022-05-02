Gold, silver prices slip as all eyes on US Fed meet

The only theme the global markets will keep an eye on is the US Fed meeting, the quantum of a rate hike and what they will put out in terms of statements. Therefore, ahead of that, some profit-taking is continuing for gold and silver prices.

Tomorrow is Akshaya Tritiya (an annual Hindu and Jain spring festival) and markets will watch the gold price keenly.

While April closed in negative, by 1 percent of a decline; February and March gained 8 percent at gold prices, but it is definitely off the highs and that perhaps could be lucrative for the investor or the buyers.

The silver prices also declined by nearly 6 percent in the month of April and that could be supportive for buying.

The US Dollar index, in the meanwhile, has gained 5 percent in the month of April, putting a best monthly performance in a decade. The strength of the US Dollar continues to weigh on the metal prices.

The crude oil prices have seen a fifth monthly gain in the month of April. It’s holding around USD 104-108 per barrel levels. The Russia-Ukraine war has entered a third straight month. Russia also halted gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland. Therefore, a lot of support comes in from the war and sanctions, when one looks at energy.

