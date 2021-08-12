Gold prices rebound from nearly 4-month lows

Gold has recovered from the flash crash of last week. It’s the best one-day gain that came in since May 6th, which means it has seen a gain of 1.5 percent after three-and-a-half months.

Last week, prices fell 4.4 percent in a span of 10-15 minutes because of lower volumes as Japan and Singapore markets were shut. Prices went down from nearly USD 1,800 per oz to USD 1,675 per oz in a matter of a week, but from USD 1,675 per oz of low on Monday, August 9, it’s back above USD 1,750 per oz. So, 75 percent of that is back in the last couple of trading sessions.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Manisha Gupta for more details.