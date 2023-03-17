Breaking News
NCLT approves merger of HDFC and HDFC Bank
Gold heads for strongest week in 2 months on declining US dollar index
Mar 17, 2023

Gold heads for strongest week in 2 months on declining US dollar index

Profile image
By Manisha Gupta   Mar 17, 2023
Mini

This is the strongest week for gold and silver prices in two months. The gold prices have gained about 3 percent in this week, silver is up 6.50 percent, and platinum up by 2 percent.

Gold prices were trading higher on Friday amid positive global cues for the metal. On Multi Commodity Exchange, gold April futures were trading at Rs 58,239 per 10 grams, up Rs 233 or 0.40 percent. If we look at the weekly prices too, we can say that this is the strongest week for gold and silver prices in two months.

The gold prices have gained about 3 percent in this week, while silver is up 6.50 percent and platinum is up by 2 percent.
The support seems to be coming from the fact that the US dollar index has declined and, that has been supportive. Also the safe haven buying because of the banking sector concerns has been supportive and we have seen that flight to safety come in for the precious metal prices, experts say.
Also, markets are now putting in a probability of nearly 90 percent of a 25 basis point rate hike for the month of March and that really is a big one when it comes to the bulls in precious metals.
A Reuters report also said that gold is poised for its biggest weekly gain since mid-November as global banking crisis have sent investors flocking to the safe-haven metal.
Spot gold was up 0.7 percent at $1,931.90 per ounce, as of 0747 GMT. Bullion has risen about 3.4 percent this week, heading for a third consecutive weekly gain. US gold futures rose 0.7 percent to $1,936.10.
ALSO READ | Oil prices advance over 1% as investors take stock of banking crisis
If we look after other precious metals, copper has seen a decline by 4 percent this week on demand concerns. Also, Chinese data has not come in so well.
Also Read | 'Market may not like the change of guard at TCS but it will get over it' — this is what analysts say
(Edited by : Anshul)
First Published: Mar 17, 2023 3:08 PM IST
