Gold and silver prices have seen a sharp decline. Gold fell 2 percent overnight ahead of the US Fed meeting this week.

Gold and silver prices saw a sharp decline after the yellow metal fell 2 percent overnight ahead of the US Federal Reserve meeting this week.

Gold hovered near a four-week low on Tuesday, as some bears looked to book profits, but prices remained largely pressured by a strong dollar and investors dumping bullion to cover for losses in other assets.

Spot gold fell 2.2 percent to $1,829.08 per ounce by 1:45 p.m. EDT (1745 GMT). Gold futures settled down 2.3 percent at $1,831.80.

Metal prices too opened on a weaker note in Asia.

Also Read: Oil bounces as tight supply offsets China, recession fears

Bitcoin is down 18 percent, below $21,000 and the crypto market capital is below $1 trillion. It is in line with what is seen in equities - selloff and decline in commodities as well.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Manisha Gupta for more details.