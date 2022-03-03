Gold prices at record high; good news for gold financiers?

Gold prices are above USD 1900 per ounce, nearly at all-time high. This is good news for gold financiers.

Gold prices are above USD 1900 per ounce, nearly at all-time high. This is good news for gold financiers given the fact that gold financiers were disbursing loans to lower yielding and higher ticket size in Q3FY22, which saw the net interest margin (NIM) get impacted.

So this time around, with the rise in gold prices they can disburse to lower ticket size and high yielding segment which will aid their NIMs.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Abhishek Kothari explaining the impact on gold financiers.

