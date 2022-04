Gold prices have seen some profit booking after touching USD 2000 per ounce last week. In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Chirag Sheth, Senior Research Consultant at Metals Focus believes that gold prices may remain volatile between USD 1850 and USD 2000 for the very short term.

Gold prices have seen some profit booking after touching USD 2000 per ounce last week.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Chirag Sheth, Senior Research Consultant at Metals Focus believes that gold prices may remain volatile between USD 1850 and USD 2000 for the very short term due to geopolitical tensions and Fed rate hike expectations.

Watch video for more.