Gold outlook for 2022; what brokerages say

There are a couple of banks and brokerages that believe gold will be between USD 1,600/oz to USD 1,800/oz for the year 2022.

Gold prices disappointed this year. It gave positive returns in the last three years, but this year, even with inflation concerns, considerable buying or investment was not seen.

Therefore, diversified views are coming from brokerages.

ANZ is bearish on gold, even it’s trading around USD 1,800 per ounce; ANZ is expecting USD 1,600/oz.

Capital Economics expects the first half of the year (2022) to be positive but expect the year to close at USD 1,600/oz.

JPMorgan is also bearish on gold and has put out USD 1,630/oz on it.

