Precious metal prices continued to gain on back of US inflation data which came in at 8.5 percent – highest since 1980. Even as dollar index trades at two year high and an expectation of higher rate hike from US Fed, the gold is trading at one month high right now.

Precious metal prices continued to gain on back of US inflation data which came in at 8.5 percent – highest since 1980.

Even as dollar index trades at two year high and an expectation of higher rate hike from US Fed, the gold is trading at one month high right now.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Peter McGuire, CEO of XM Australia believes that there is momentum in gold to test USD 2000 per ounce in the short term.

Watch video for more.