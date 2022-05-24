Gold hallmarking boosts consumer and investor confidence, a welcome step: IBJA

The second phase of mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery kicks in from June 1. In June 2021, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) had brought 256 districts under the mandatory hallmarking regime. In the second phase 30 more districts would implement the rules.

The second phase of mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery kicks in from June 1.

In June 2021, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) had brought 256 districts under the mandatory hallmarking regime. In the second phase 30 more districts would implement the rules.

Hallmarking is a certification by BIS that gold is of a particular purity.

Surendra Mehta, Secretary of India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) told CNBC-TV18 that hallmarking increases consumer and investor confidence in the jewellery.

“All jewellers are realising that hallmarking increases consumer and investor confidence. So it is a welcome step.”

Watch video for more.