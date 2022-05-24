Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
Davos-2022
Davos-2022
Davos-2022
Davos-2022

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
videos | IST

Gold hallmarking boosts consumer and investor confidence, a welcome step: IBJA

Profile image
By Manisha Gupta   IST (Published)
Mini

The second phase of mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery kicks in from June 1. In June 2021, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) had brought 256 districts under the mandatory hallmarking regime. In the second phase 30 more districts would implement the rules.

The second phase of mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery kicks in from June 1.
In June 2021, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) had brought 256 districts under the mandatory hallmarking regime. In the second phase 30 more districts would implement the rules.
Hallmarking is a certification by BIS that gold is of a particular purity.
Surendra Mehta, Secretary of India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) told CNBC-TV18 that hallmarking increases consumer and investor confidence in the jewellery.
“All jewellers are realising that hallmarking increases consumer and investor confidence. So it is a welcome step.”
Watch video for more.
Tags
next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More