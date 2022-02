Since the beginning of 2022, gold prices have been hovering around USD 1800 per ounce. To discuss the road ahead for gold prices, CNBC-TV18 spoke to PR Somasundaram, MD of India at World Gold Council.

Since the beginning of 2022, gold prices have been hovering around USD 1800 per ounce. However there has been pent-up demand, inflation concerns and ETF inflows too have been strong.

To discuss the road ahead for gold prices, CNBC-TV18 spoke to PR Somasundaram, MD of India at World Gold Council.

Watch video for more.