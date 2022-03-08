0

Gasoline price hits all time high; aluminium eases

By Manisha Gupta
Crude is trading at 14-year high and $120 per barrel clearly seems to be holding like a support right now. Heating oil and gasoline prices they are trading near all-time highs in the global markets. US says that it has not made any decision yet on the Russian oil ban, and is the reason there is some softening in the prices.

As far as the metals go well there has been some bit of a softening for aluminium after it hit an all-time highs of $4,100 per tonne, however the zinc prices have continued to surge holding around that $4,200 per tonne mark which is the highest level that we have seen in last 16 years.
