Gas prices continue to climb higher; check details

US gas export plants are functioning at record highs. So even as Russian gas exports are expected to decline a bit, the US gas exports continue to rise up.

Gas prices continue to run up for various reasons. It is about the approval of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline which is quite uncertain. Earlier as well it couldn’t pass some legalities and now because of the Russia-Ukraine tension is one major aspect that will continue to support the gas prices.

It has been about the cold weather forecast, the US inventories drawing the highest since February 2021 and the strong demand from Europe and Asia have been some of the reasons that one has been talking about.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Manisha Gupta for more details.

