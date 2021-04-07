  • SENSEX
Explained: With commodity prices rising, is India in a beneficial position?

Updated : April 07, 2021 12:54 PM IST

The last couple of quarters have been quite good for commodities. The last six months have seen energy prices gain up by 55 percent. The non-energy has been up by 20 percent as well.

Within the non-energy, agricultural commodity prices have gained 16 percent, fertilisers are up more than 30 percent, and metals and minerals are have gained 25 percent. The import numbers have also continued to be on the higher side.

CNBC-TV18’s Manisha Gupta gets an analysis on the rising commodity prices and if India has been in a beneficial position.

