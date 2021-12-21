Explained: Why aluminium price gained 35% in 2021

Aluminium prices have gained by 35 percent this year and aluminium is touted as one of those metals, which will continue to perform better actually outperform much of this metal sector.

The fundamentals have been on the positive side, it has seen a lack of investment in the smelting capacity that will support the fact that the demand will be higher and production less.

China energy-intensive policies have curbed production not just in China it has happened in Europe as well and the high energy prices have led to aluminium prices being higher because 70 percent of the aluminium cost of production actually is energy.

