Explained: What caused the fall in agri commodities?

VIDEOS

Agriculture

Updated : May 26, 2021 15:57:28 IST

Comments that came from China, through this week, about the possibility of price control if the runaway increase in commodity prices continue and that is capped at least for now or put some pressure on the base metal prices and the spillover it had on agri commodities because agri commodity prices too have seen a fall.

China not only produces and consumes a lot of metals but they are a major buyer for many of the agriculture commodity prices also given the kind of poultry industry that they have and also the population for that matter.

Therefore, China has been talking about strengthening price control on various metals like iron ore, copper and steel, but they also are saying that corn is on their radar as well as they are looking to finalise the 14th Five Year Plan, which will look into all of these commodity prices going forward.

China also said that they are looking at monitoring prices of energy like crude oil and natural gas and soybean, one of the commodities that China is a major buyer of also is on that list.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Manisha Gupta for more details.