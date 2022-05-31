CNBC-TV18’s Manisha Gupta spoke to Edward Morse, MD & Global Head — Commodities — Citi Research, to discuss Russia the -Ukraine war and its impact on commodities. Later Siraj Hussain, Former Agricultural Secretary and Senior Visiting Fellow, ICRIER talks about government’s policy action on agri commodities.

Crude oil prices climb after European Union agrees to ban 90 percent of Russia crude oil imports by the end of this year. News of China getting ready to lift COVID restrictions in Shanghai and Beijing adds to the rise, with traders expect China’s reopening to add to oil demand. The US dollar has come off its 20-year highs, but the Russia-Ukraine conflict is still on, and so is the commodity volatility.

Later, Siraj Hussain, former Agricultural Secretary and Senior Visiting Fellow, ICRIER, talks about the government’s policy action on agriculture commodities.

