Expect steel prices to remain range bound in near term: SAIL

Steel Authority of India (SAIL) expects steel prices to remain range-bound in the near term, Soma Mondal, chairman, told CNBC-TV18. She further said that there are no issues on the demand front.

“Demand continues to be robust. Order booking continues from all sectors whether its construction, infrastructure, fabrication, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) etc.,” said Mondal.

According to her, post price correction, domestic prices are at par with imported steel.

Mondal further said that the company expects to become net debt-free by mid of FY23.

