Metals prices have been trading on the stronger side with nickel, aluminium, zinc outperforming the market.

Kunal Shah of Nirmal Bang Commodities in an interview to CNBC-TV18, said that nickel, aluminium are likely to continue their up move due to demand supply deficit.

He said the demand for nickel has been rising due to the electric vehicle space but the supply side has struggled to keep with the demand.

He expects aluminium to test USD 3200 on LME in the short term.

