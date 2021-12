Metal prices spiked in 2021 with tin gaining 94 percent and zinc gaining 20 percent. However iron ore underperformed with negative 34 percent on a year on year basis.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Paul Bartholomew, Senior Managing Editor at S&P Global Platts said the slowdown in Chinese property sector has been a big drag on metals and expects it to continue into next year.

He expects high energy intensive metals like nickel, aluminium to do well in 2022.

