Expect high raw material costs to persist till after June: Automotive Tyre Manufacturers' Association

Almost all commodity prices are moving up and so has been the case with rubber as well where the global prices are trading near one-year highs. In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Rajiv Budhraja, Director General of Automotive Tyre Manufacturers' Association (ATMA) said they expect high raw material costs to continue till second half of the current calendar year.

There have been concerns about production from Thailand due to dry season and for the Indian market as well it is a lean period. However the demand has been improving especially from China.

