In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Surendra Mehta, National Secretary of India Bullion & Jewellers Association (IBJA) believes that gold prices are likely to see a knee-jerk reaction based on Fed's rate decision but geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine are likely to cushion any downfall in the market.

He expects gold prices to test USD 2100-2200 per ounce in 2022.

