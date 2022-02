Amidst the Russia Ukraine crisis, gold prices have seen a huge surge in volumes and prices. Gold is trading at 18 month highs around USD 1975 per ounce. Chirag Sheth of Metals Focus believes that there is geopolitical premium which has got factored into the gold prices and expects volatility to continue.

He expects gold prices to settle around USD 1900-1980 per ounce over the next couple of weeks' time.

