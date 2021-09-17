Expect gold prices to remain rangebound for next couple of months: Metals Focus

Domestic gold and silver prices edged higher on Friday amid a strengthening dollar that made bullion less attractive for holders of other currencies. CNBC-TV18 has learnt that nearly USD 50 billion worth of jewellery orders have been placed at the India International Jewellery Summit in Bangalore.

In an interview with Manisha Gupta, Chirag Sheth of Metals Focus said, "There was already improvement in demand which had started a couple of weeks ago. What we are hearing is that there are very strong orders for the festive season. We have a 5-month long festival and wedding season and especially given the fact that last year there was a fairly decent amount of inventory pair down which happened, a lot of jewellers are now looking to build-up fresh inventory ahead of the festive and the wedding season."

He expects gold prices to remain rangebound for the next couple of months.

"I think gold will continue to remain range-bound unless and until there is a fresh trigger for the market. At every lower level there is buying which is coming in but every time negative news comes in, the bulls are not spared and the bears try to take charge. So I think this is likely to continue unless and until you have some clarity on the interest rate or the tapering over the next couple of months or so."

