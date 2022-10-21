    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homevideos Newsmarket Newscommodities Newsexpect digital gold sales to do better this dhanteras than last year safegold 15003891.htm

    Expect digital gold sales to do better this Dhanteras than last year: SafeGold

    videos | IST

    Expect digital gold sales to do better this Dhanteras than last year: SafeGold

    Profile image
    By Manisha Gupta   IST (Published)
    Mini

    No making costs, purity concerns in addition to the convenience of online transactions is making digital gold a go-to for many gold buyers. So should you buy into it too? To discuss this CNBC-TV18’s Manisha Gupta spoke to Vikas Singh, CEO and Managing Director at MMTC-PAMP; Gaurav Mathur, Managing Director, SafeGold; Ashish Pethe, Chairman at GJC; and Vaishali Banerjee, Managing Director at PGI India.

    The price of gold is in recovery mode following a lacklustre second quarter, with the price dipping to its lowest level since March 2021.
    However, a weakening rupee and concerns of a looming recession could mean the yellow metal could gain favour, with more investors looking for safe-haven bets. This may provide a good buying opportunity going into this auspicious period.
    The high price of physical gold could be a deterrent to many who are looking to buy it this Dhanteras. However, buying gold has never been easier even with purchases as small as a rupee completely possible with digital gold.
    No making costs, purity concerns in addition to the convenience of online transactions is making digital gold a go-to for many gold buyers. So should you buy into it too? To discuss this, CNBC-TV18’s Manisha Gupta spoke to Vikas Singh, CEO and Managing Director at MMTC-PAMP; Gaurav Mathur, Managing Director, SafeGold; Ashish Pethe, Chairman at GJC; and Vaishali Banerjee, Managing Director at PGI India.
    Watch video for more.
    Also Read: A look at returns of Dhanteras day gold buying — should you invest now?
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
    Tags
    next story

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng