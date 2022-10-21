Expect digital gold sales to do better this Dhanteras than last year: SafeGold

No making costs, purity concerns in addition to the convenience of online transactions is making digital gold a go-to for many gold buyers. So should you buy into it too? To discuss this CNBC-TV18’s Manisha Gupta spoke to Vikas Singh, CEO and Managing Director at MMTC-PAMP; Gaurav Mathur, Managing Director, SafeGold; Ashish Pethe, Chairman at GJC; and Vaishali Banerjee, Managing Director at PGI India.

The price of gold is in recovery mode following a lacklustre second quarter, with the price dipping to its lowest level since March 2021.

However, a weakening rupee and concerns of a looming recession could mean the yellow metal could gain favour, with more investors looking for safe-haven bets. This may provide a good buying opportunity going into this auspicious period.

The high price of physical gold could be a deterrent to many who are looking to buy it this Dhanteras. However, buying gold has never been easier even with purchases as small as a rupee completely possible with digital gold.

No making costs, purity concerns in addition to the convenience of online transactions is making digital gold a go-to for many gold buyers. So should you buy into it too? To discuss this, CNBC-TV18’s Manisha Gupta spoke to Vikas Singh, CEO and Managing Director at MMTC-PAMP; Gaurav Mathur, Managing Director, SafeGold; Ashish Pethe, Chairman at GJC; and Vaishali Banerjee, Managing Director at PGI India.

