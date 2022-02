Crude oil prices have cooled off a little after 7-weeks of constant gains. David Lennox of Fat Prophets in an interview to CNBC-TV18 said crude is seeing profit booking post the rally it has seen.

He expects to see crude trading in the range of USD 95-100 per barrel in the current quarter.

