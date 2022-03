After two weeks of profit taking, commodities like crude and metals have bounced back quite strongly. In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Peter McGuire, CEO of XM Australia said 5-12 percent volatility in commodities market is not going to be uncommon.

He expects crude to again test USD 135-140 per barrel in the short term.

