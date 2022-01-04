Expect 13% rise in silver demand led by green economy initiatives: The Silver Institute

Silver prices disappointed investors in 2021 with negative return of 13 percent. However in an interview to CNBC-TV18, Michael DiRienzo, ED & Secretary of The Silver Institute believes that fundamentals of silver are solid and in 2022 we might end up with a higher average price of silver compared to 2020.

He expects average price of silver for 2022 to be in the price range of USD 25.75 and USD 26.50.

He also expects silver demand to increase by 13 percent to 110 million ounces led by green economy initiatives.

