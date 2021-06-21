  • SENSEX
Don't expect global oil demand rebound to pre-COVID level this year, says Vanda Insights' Vandana Hari

Updated : June 21, 2021 19:02:29 IST

Vandana Hari of Vanda Insights doesn't expect global oil demand to return to the pre-COVID levels anytime this year.

Speaking in an interview with CNBC-TV18, she said, "I am not in the camp expecting global oil demand to return to pre-COVID levels anytime this year; just look at the situation in Asia and in most of the world. However, we have seen travel pick up a bit but more on regional and domestic level."

"So, jet fuel demand is not coming back anytime soon. Therefore, I don't expect global oil demand to return to normal until perhaps late 2022."

"I have upgraded my outlook and USD 65 per/bbl to USD 75 per bbl is par for the course for the Brent, going into the second half of the year," said Hari.

